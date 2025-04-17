GE2025: Easy to come up with policy ideas, but the challenge lies in implementing them, says PAP’s Rahayu Mahzam

SINGAPORE: The act of coming up with a policy idea is "very easy", but the challenge lies in how these policies are implemented, said Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam on Thursday (Apr 17).

She was responding to a question when asked about the Workers’ Party’s (WP) claims on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the opposition party said that 15 of its policy proposals in the last term of parliament had been adopted "in some form" by the People’s Action Party (PAP) government.

“Oftentimes, it's very hard to say it comes from any one source. The reality is that everyone contributes to this,” said Ms Rahayu.

“That is the way we want to move forward. We cannot run on just the government alone.”

Ms Rahayu said the ruling party has always acknowledged that the work of forming policies requires collective effort and feedback from all around.

“We have robustly consulted a lot of people in the community through REACH, through even our own PAP backbenchers,” she said.

REACH is the government’s feedback and engagement unit.

She was among the PAP’s potential candidates for the May 3 polls who spoke to the media on Thursday, following the launch of the party’s election manifesto.

The slogan of its manifesto this year is “Changed world, fresh team, new resolve - securing a brighter future for you”.

PAP secretary-general Lawrence Wong said it is the ruling party’s roadmap to navigate a world that is going through profound changes and becoming more uncertain.

Hours after the PAP’s roadmap was launched on Thursday, the WP also unveiled its manifesto, calling for GST exemptions, minimum wage and a wealth tax among other measures.

TRACK RECORD

Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz, a new candidate who is on the PAP’s slate in WP-held Aljunied GRC, said that because the PAP government is an inclusive one that consults widely when formulating policy proposals, there are bound to be iterations of ideas mentioned before.