GE2025: PAP MPs have 'direct line' to ministers, which helps shape policy effectively, says Henry Kwek

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament have the ability to tap a "direct line" to persuade the front bench when it comes to any issues on the ground, said the party's candidate for Kebun Baru SMC, Henry Kwek, on Friday (Apr 25).

Mr Kwek, the single-seat ward's incumbent MP, said this was among several ways that backbench MPs can advocate for people. Others include filing parliamentary questions, organising focus groups and listening to feedback.

The goal of such efforts is to surface ground issues and find common ground with the government, he said.

"And sometimes, the government is able to implement some of the ideas. Sometimes, we may agree to disagree, but we continue advocating for those ideas over time."