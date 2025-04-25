GE2025: PAP MPs have 'direct line' to ministers, which helps shape policy effectively, says Henry Kwek
Mr Kwek, the People's Action Party's candidate for Kebun Baru SMC, added that while the MPs may sometimes "agree to disagree" with the government on certain ideas, they will continue to advocate for those ideas over time.
SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament have the ability to tap a "direct line" to persuade the front bench when it comes to any issues on the ground, said the party's candidate for Kebun Baru SMC, Henry Kwek, on Friday (Apr 25).
Mr Kwek, the single-seat ward's incumbent MP, said this was among several ways that backbench MPs can advocate for people. Others include filing parliamentary questions, organising focus groups and listening to feedback.
The goal of such efforts is to surface ground issues and find common ground with the government, he said.
"And sometimes, the government is able to implement some of the ideas. Sometimes, we may agree to disagree, but we continue advocating for those ideas over time."
Mr Kwek was speaking at the launch of the PAP's manifesto for Kebun Baru, titled Our Kebun Baru, which outlines several key visions for the estate.
The party's aims in the constituency include making it family-friendly for both young and old, and enhancing its transportation networks. It also wants to foster a caring community there with healthy longevity.
Ongoing plans to revitalise the estate include further improvements to the recently upgraded Mayflower Market and Food Centre, along with upcoming upgrades to the Ang Mo Kio Swimming Complex.
Earlier in the day, Mr Kwek participated in a walkabout with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Mayflower Market and Food Centre, where they met with residents and listened to their views and concerns.
In this election, Mr Kwek is facing a straight fight with Mr Tony Tan from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP). Both their candidacies were confirmed on Nomination Day.
The constituency has a voter count of 22,223, following a minor boundary adjustment, with one polling district shifting over from Yio Chu Kang SMC.
CONTRIBUTIONS AS A PAP BACKBENCHER
Highlighting the work he has been doing in parliament and in policymaking, Mr Kwek said his role as vice-chairperson of the PAP Seniors Group has given him a role in shaping policies for seniors in the last few years.
The group is an interest group that addresses issues affecting the elderly, such as quality of life, care and security.
"I personally orchestrated two major parliamentary debates through private members' motions. What that means is curating a group of MPs to come together for a robust debate on every dimension of senior policy," he said.
The private members' motions he was referring to focused on helping the elderly age with dignity and purpose.
He gave some examples of the work he has done with the elderly, such as helping to establish an assisted living facility for seniors at Block 115 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, engaging regularly with around 500 seniors and providing targeted financial support based on individual needs.
Mr Kwek said his focus for this election, during these nine days of campaigning, was shaped by the fact that people are thinking about the future.
"We want to present our plans, but also listen. Listen deeply to our people's dreams, concerns, aspirations and hopes, and then carry their voices forward," he said, adding that he and his team of volunteers have been carrying notebooks around to jot down ideas and feedback.
"By the end of this campaign, because it is a listening journey, we will compile all that we've heard. And we will make sure to reflect on it, shaping policies and Singapore based on the diverse voices of our people."
Mr Kwek said this in response to several questions about his opponent, Mr Tan, who, in his speech on Nomination Day, raised what he perceived as gaps in caring for an ageing population, among other issues.
"If things go well and I have the chance to continue serving as an MP for Kebun Baru, my role is not just to speak in abstract terms, but to be physically present and to assemble a team to help our people." he said.
"And in the journey of helping them, understand where the gaps are, whether it's in policy, coordination or evolving needs, so we can be the first to raise these issues with the government."
