13 people under police investigation over damaged ELD wheelchairs at 2 polling stations

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 13 people, aged between 13 and 20, after four wheelchairs belonging to the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) were damaged at two polling stations in separate cases.

The wheelchairs were at polling stations in Sengkang and Boon Lay.

The police first received a call for assistance around 10.55pm on Monday (Apr 28) from Block 51A Sengkang West Avenue, where an open space had been designated as a polling station.

Three wheelchairs belonging to ELD were damaged, the police said in a news release on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations found that five people had allegedly used the wheelchairs to race one another. One of them also threw one of the wheelchairs in the air.

On Thursday, the police received another call for assistance around 1am from Block 176B Boon Lay Drive, where a sheltered basketball court had been cordoned off and designated as a polling station.

One wheelchair owned by ELD was damaged and the police have identified eight people who might be involved.

Anyone convicted of vandalism could face a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,500) or up to three years' jail. Offenders are also liable to three to eight strokes of the cane.

“The police will not tolerate and will take firm and swift action against those who disregard the law, cause law and order problems, or vandalise or cause damage to public property, especially during this sensitive period of elections,” they said.