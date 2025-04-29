GE2025: Only elected opposition MPs can pressure the government, says Pritam Singh on NCMPs
The Workers' Party chief was responding to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah saying that opposition voices in parliament are "guaranteed" via the Non-Constituency MP scheme.
SINGAPORE: Only elected opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) can “pressure and push” the government, said Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh on Tuesday (Apr 29).
Speaking to the media at Hougang SMC ahead of Saturday's General Election, Mr Singh pointed out that Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs) have no voters or residents to solicit feedback from.
“They don't have an office under a block in the constituency where they have worked at, and essentially this is where the PAP wants to keep the opposition,” said Mr Singh of the ruling People's Action Party.
“They don't want elected opposition MPs and I know why, because only an elected opposition MP can pressure and push the government.”
He was responding to comments by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah at a Monday rally, on how opposition parties often urge voters to support them in the name of bringing alternative voices into parliament - but rarely acknowledge that such voices are already "guaranteed".
"They make it seem as if it is a binary choice, as if voting PAP means that there won't be opposition voices in parliament. But that's not true ... and it was the PAP that made sure of that."
Ms Indranee was referring to the NCMP scheme, which was introduced to ensure a minimum number of opposition members in parliament.
If fewer than 12 opposition members are voted in after an election, the “best losers” from among the opposition candidates are declared elected as NCMPs, to bring the total opposition figure in parliament to 12.
An NCMP, who does not represent any constituency, was previously not entitled to vote on matters such as supply Bills, money Bills, Constitutional amendments, motions of no-confidence in the government and motions to remove the president from office.
But the constitution was amended in 2016 to give NCMPs the same voting rights as elected MPs.
Mr Singh on Tuesday described NCMPs as "a function of what had transpired after certain important political changes that happened in Singapore in 1988".
"At that point, there was a cacophony of voices who wanted more opposition in parliament, and I think it was almost like a checking mechanism to make sure the momentum was slowed down,” he said.
“But make no mistake about it, you need elected opposition MPs in parliament. If you want them to speak up faithfully and to be connected to the ground, rooted to the ground; they have to be elected into parliament.”
In 1984, then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew proposed amendments to the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act to allow representation of a minimum of three opposition MPs in parliament.
Mr Lee argued that having NCMPs would help younger Singaporeans, who had missed out on the politics of early independence in the 1950s and 1960s, learn about what the opposition can do.
Opposition parties were however critical of the proposal, which they described as a backdoor into parliament. They argued that the scheme was a ploy by the PAP to dissuade people from voting for the opposition.
Some PAP backbenchers also criticised the scheme, saying it diminished the democratic process and that the opposition should earn their seats.
But there were some who felt the scheme offered the best of both worlds, as the NCMPs could be in parliament without having to look after a constituency.
The proposed changes were passed in parliament and took effect in August 1984.
Following the GE in December 1984, opposition candidates Chiam See Tong and J B Jeyaretnam were voted into parliament, thus making one NCMP seat available. But it was left vacant after two candidates turned down offers to take it up.
In the 1988 GE, Mr Chiam was elected as the only opposition MP. Two NCMP seats were offered to WP candidates Francis Seow and Lee Siew Choh. Both accepted, making them the first two NCMPs.
AN “UNSATISFACTORY APPRECIATION” OF SINGAPOREANS
Mr Singh on Tuesday also responded to comments from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong the day before, saying that a weakened mandate for the PAP would make it "harder to advance Singapore's interests" in a changed world where "might is right".
However, with a "clear mandate" from Singaporeans, "my team and I can speak up for Singapore confidently, and we will do our utmost to ensure this little red dot continues to shine brightly even in a troubled world", Mr Wong added.
“I think that reflects a very unsatisfactory appreciation or assessment of Singaporeans,” said Mr Singh when asked.
“I believe, when you have a diversity of views in parliament, as long as we are rowing in the same direction, this red dot will continue to be a bright, shining red dot.”
Mr Singh said he had spoken to many people - including PAP supporters - who were “quite conscious” of the idea that Singaporeans need to work together.
“A more balanced parliament will not result in a more divided Singapore … you’ll have people who feel that this country is worth fighting for,” he added.
“It is worth fighting for, and we are going to make our contribution, and we will all come together as one united people.”