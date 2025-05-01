GE2025: Government did not weaken after losing GRCs, says PSP's Leong Mun Wai

SINGAPORE: The government has not shown signs of weakening despite losing Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) with Cabinet ministers in past elections, said Progress Singapore Party (PSP) secretary-general Leong Mun Wai on Thursday (May 1).

"Would a weak government be able to pass through or bulldoze the GST in 2022?” He asked, referring to the increase in the Goods and Services Tax from 7 to 9 per cent announced during Budget 2022.

Mr Leong was speaking during a walkabout at Boon Lay Place Market with the PSP team contesting West Coast-Jurong West GRC on the final day of campaigning before Polling Day.

His comments were in response to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who said at a rally on Wednesday that a further GRC loss for the People's Action Party (PAP) could destabilise Singapore and risk the country "crashing".

Calling Mr Ong's remarks "out of this world", Mr Leong said: "PAP has lost ministers and GRCs before. Has that weakened the government in the past few years or past 10 years?

"A strong government with all the power to amend the Constitution – only such a government can bulldoze the GST through the parliament," he added.

"So, the argument that the minister had about losing some ministers of GRCs to weaken the government is not quite accurate."

PAP BROUGHT ONG YE KUNG BACK

Fellow PSP candidate and former Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa also responded to Mr Ong’s remarks, pointing out that he lost the 2011 election at Aljunied GRC as part of a PAP team led by then Foreign Minister George Yeo.

“But what happened after that? He was brought back in the next election, at another GRC,” she said.

Mr Ong was fielded in Sembawang GRC in 2015, where he was elected and later appointed Health Minister.