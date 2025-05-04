GE2025: Red Dot United says election results encouraging despite losses, vows to return in 5 years

SINGAPORE: The swing in votes towards the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) this General Election was not a surprise, but the results were encouraging for Red Dot United (RDU), party secretary-general Ravi Philemon said.

Speaking to reporters in the early hours of Sunday (May 4) near RDU’s office in Ubi Crescent, he said the world is in a time of turmoil, and it is reasonable for voters to look for a “safe harbour” in these times.

“I think in this GE, the people have spoken,” he said.

“The PAP has been the government for the past 60 years, and it is understandable why the people have given the PAP the kind of mandate that they have.”

Mr Philemon congratulated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, describing the win as a “heavy responsibility”.

“I hope he keeps the trust of the people. Red Dot United will keep our prime minister on his toes in the next five years, that is for sure,” he said.

While RDU did not get the mandate in any of the constituencies it contested, the results were “very, very encouraging”, he added.

HOW DID RED DOT UNITED DO?

RDU fielded 15 candidates across three Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) and one Single Member Constituency (SMC). Nine of its candidates stood for election for the first time.

The party’s Nee Soon team performed best, receiving 26.19 per cent of the vote in the GRC. In Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, the RDU team finished with 23.34 per cent of the vote.

Its candidates in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC obtained 20.71 per cent of the vote, while Ms Kala Manickam got 19.49 per cent in Jurong Central SMC.