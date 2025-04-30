GE2025: PAP's favourite playbook is 'criticise first, copy later', claims SDP chief Chee Soon Juan
The Singapore Democratic Party also pushed its proposals on housing and town planning in its penultimate rally for this General Election.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan on Wednesday (Apr 30) took aim at Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s comments about the party’s policies, after the latter said the SDP's proposals don't have "a snowball's chance" of contributing to Singapore.
"Four words that I want to use with him: 'Criticise first, copy later'," said Dr Chee, who claimed this was the People's Action Party's (PAP) "favourite playbook".
The Sembawang West SMC candidate cited some examples of policies – one of them being the SDP's proposal of an unemployment insurance scheme to provide retrenched workers with financial assistance and support for their re-employment.
In 2016, Dr Chee proposed a retrenchment insurance scheme where workers would receive three-quarters of their last-drawn salary – capped at the prevailing median wage – for the first six months of unemployment.
Workers still unemployed after half a year would receive half of their last-drawn salary for the next six months. This would be further reduced to a quarter of their last-drawn wage if they are subsequently still out of a job, it was reported in 2016.
The SDP chief on Wednesday compared it with the recently launched SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, which provides financial support to lower- and middle-income involuntarily unemployed workers.
Under the scheme, those eligible will receive payouts capped at a maximum of S$6,000 (US$4,500) over six months. They will need to complete job search-related activities each month and meet a minimum number of points to qualify for the payouts.
Mr Ong is leading a PAP team in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) – where the rally site near Sun Plaza is in – in a three-cornered fight against SDP and the National Solidarity Party.
Dr Chee said: "We can expand social safety nets, provide universal healthcare, reform education to nurture critical thinkers, reduce inequality and open up policies to be more transparent and responsive.
"That is the SDP’s vision - that is the path to a truly thriving Singapore, one where our people are secure and happy."
Seven candidates spoke at the rally – the party's eighth in seven days.
Among the speakers on the night was party chairman Paul Tambyah, who detailed how the SDP's policies would work through a person's life - from childhood to schooling and adulthood.
"I know that this sounds like a kind of utopia, but it is all eminently achievable," he said.
NON-OPEN MARKET HDB SCHEME
Several candidates for Sembawang GRC also hit back at Mr Ong over comments that the SDP had "taken a leaf" from another opposition party in its housing policy.
SDP has proposed a Non-Open Market (NOM) scheme for Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, where land costs are excluded from flat prices.
During a rally on Monday, Mr Ong questioned the practicality of the policy, asking how this would impact those who already own flats, if new units are much cheaper.
Responding on Wednesday, Ms Surayah Akbar said that the NOM scheme was designed as a "parallel public housing model", made affordable for lower and middle-income Singaporeans, while stabilising long-term housing affordability.
Under the SDP's proposal, the price of the non-open market flats would be calculated without the land cost, on the condition that it must be sold back to HDB when the flat owner moves out.
"To accuse the SDP of imitation is not only inaccurate, it also distracts from the real housing issues facing Singaporeans today," said Ms Surayah, citing high resale prices.
She also asked Mr Ong to "shed some light" on what happens to their flats at the end of the 99-year lease term.
"SDP (doesn't) just talk about fairness. We plan for it. Our NOM scheme is backed by policy logic and economic sustainability," she said.
“Our town plans, like in Sembawang and other constituencies, are people first, not party first.
"We'll continue to propose bold, compassionate and grounded alternatives without fear and without needing to borrow anyone else's ideas. We invite Ong Ye Kung to debate policies, not play politics.
"Let us move the conversation away from the turf wars and back to what truly matters, the people's homes, the people's lives and the people's future."
Diving deeper into the party's NOM policy, fellow Sembawang GRC candidate Damanhuri Abas said the SDP is proposing that HDB flat prices be based solely on administrative, material and labour costs.
This aims to make flats more affordable, with estimated prices ranging from S$90,000 for two-room flats to S$270,000 for five-room flats.
The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) later proposed a "similar concept" through its Affordable Homes Scheme in 2023, said Mr Damanhuri.
Under this proposal, buyers would pay a user price, instead of a Build-to-Order (BTO) price. The scheme proposes that flat buyers do not have to pay land cost when they buy a new flat from HDB. The payment of the land cost will be deferred and paid only if the flat is sold after the minimum occupation period.
SDP's Sembawang GRC candidate Alfred Tan said the NOM proposal had been in SDP's policy papers "long, long" before the PSP was set up.
"So it befuddles me (and) my colleagues in the SDP, how Mr Ong Ye Kung could publicly accuse the SDP of taking this fantastic idea from the PSP when the PSP had not even been born?" he added.
SEMBAWANG PLAN
The Sembawang GRC candidates also touted their Sembawang town plan, which they had launched at their rally four days ago.
Some specifics of the plan that they highlighted on Wednesday included lifts at all major overhead bridges, wellness centres for youths and working adults, and co-working spaces for residents.
Dr James Gomez, who is also the party’s deputy head of policy, told the rally crowd that the town plan is a “people-centred blueprint” shaped by Sembawang residents.
He reiterated that the SDP also plans to hold regular town halls in areas under the party’s northern strategy to “ensure ongoing public input and alignment”.
SDP has previously said that if its candidates are elected, it would hold town halls with residents to gather ideas. Representatives from relevant government agencies would also be there.
"But when we mention town halls, the PAP Sembawang West SMC candidate Poh Li San mocks our town halls. She calls them political theatre," Dr Gomez said.
"What this really means is how far removed the PAP is from the basic idea of democracy. To them, public participation sounds alien, something unnecessary or even threatening to them."
Some of the candidates urged people to vote boldly when they head to the polls on Saturday. The SDP 11 candidates running in four constituencies this General Election – Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Sembawang GRC, Bukit Panjang SMC and Sembawang West SMC.
Rounding up his speech, Dr Chee detailed the portfolios the five SDP candidates would take up in Sembawang town council if elected.
"This is not just a team. It's a powerhouse of knowledge, heart and experience, which will include Sembawang West, and which I will personally lead with pride and purpose," said Dr Chee.
"It is a mission-ready, heart-driven, battle-tested team, and we are ready to serve."