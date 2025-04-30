GE2025: PAP's favourite playbook is 'criticise first, copy later', claims SDP chief Chee Soon Juan

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan on Wednesday (Apr 30) took aim at Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s comments about the party’s policies, after the latter said the SDP's proposals don't have "a snowball's chance" of contributing to Singapore.

"Four words that I want to use with him: 'Criticise first, copy later'," said Dr Chee, who claimed this was the People's Action Party's (PAP) "favourite playbook".

The Sembawang West SMC candidate cited some examples of policies – one of them being the SDP's proposal of an unemployment insurance scheme to provide retrenched workers with financial assistance and support for their re-employment.

In 2016, Dr Chee proposed a retrenchment insurance scheme where workers would receive three-quarters of their last-drawn salary – capped at the prevailing median wage – for the first six months of unemployment.

Workers still unemployed after half a year would receive half of their last-drawn salary for the next six months. This would be further reduced to a quarter of their last-drawn wage if they are subsequently still out of a job, it was reported in 2016.

The SDP chief on Wednesday compared it with the recently launched SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, which provides financial support to lower- and middle-income involuntarily unemployed workers.

Under the scheme, those eligible will receive payouts capped at a maximum of S$6,000 (US$4,500) over six months. They will need to complete job search-related activities each month and meet a minimum number of points to qualify for the payouts.

Mr Ong is leading a PAP team in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) – where the rally site near Sun Plaza is in – in a three-cornered fight against SDP and the National Solidarity Party.

Dr Chee said: "We can expand social safety nets, provide universal healthcare, reform education to nurture critical thinkers, reduce inequality and open up policies to be more transparent and responsive.

"That is the SDP’s vision - that is the path to a truly thriving Singapore, one where our people are secure and happy."

Seven candidates spoke at the rally – the party's eighth in seven days.

Among the speakers on the night was party chairman Paul Tambyah, who detailed how the SDP's policies would work through a person's life - from childhood to schooling and adulthood.

"I know that this sounds like a kind of utopia, but it is all eminently achievable," he said.