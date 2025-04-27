GE2025: Ng Chee Meng not to blame for Income-Allianz deal; WP would have approved it too if in charge, says SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday (Apr 27) that he does not fault labour chief Ng Chee Meng or the labour movement for having supported the aborted Income-Allianz deal.

Addressing a point made by Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh on Saturday that not a single labour MP had raised the issue in parliament, Mr Lee said it was understandable why they did not do so, as the deal was initially seen as reasonable by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

But he noted that only one WP MP had filed a parliamentary question about the deal as well. The party also abstained from an Amendment Bill to block the merger.

"If it had been left to the Workers' Party as government, the deal would have gone through because they didn’t oppose it, right?" said Mr Lee at the People's Action Party's (PAP) rally at Fern Green Primary School.

Mr Lee was the last speaker of the night, right after Mr Ng.

Also present to deliver their speeches earlier in the evening were Ang Mo Kio GRC candidates Darryl David, Nadia Samdin, Jasmin Lau, and Victor Lye, Sengkang GRC candidate Lam Pin Min, Kebun Baru SMC candidate Henry Kwek, and Yio Chu Kang SMC candidate Yip Hon Weng.