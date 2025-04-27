GE2025: NTUC will 'learn the right lessons and do better' following Income-Allianz saga, says labour chief Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will "learn the right lessons" from the aborted Income-Allianz deal, and while the labour movement always strives to do its best, sometimes it falls short, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said on Sunday (Apr 27).

"We humbly acknowledge the public feedback. I've initiated a review in NTUC Enterprise so that we can learn the right lessons humbly and do better for fellow Singaporeans.

"In NTUC, we will do our best. And sometimes, I'm sorry that it is not good enough. We'll do better," he said at a People's Action Party (PAP) rally in Jalan Kayu.

Mr Ng, who faces Workers’ Party (WP) new face Andre Low in the polls for Jalan Kayu SMC, said he had expected the opposition to "drag" up the Income-Allianz saga as he is standing in the General Election.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Low said there were still many unanswered questions on the issue, which he said reflects a broader concern about the way governance is handled in Singapore today.

In a rally at Tampines GRC on Saturday, WP chief Pritam Singh said his party's MPs were prompt in filing questions to ask the government on the sale of NTUC Enterprise to Allianz, while "not a single" PAP labour MP asked questions about this issue and remained silent.