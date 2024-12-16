Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance after Singapore government intervention

SINGAPORE: German insurer Allianz announced on Monday (Dec 16) that it has withdrawn its offer to acquire a majority stake in Income Insurance after the Singapore government raised concerns about the proposed transaction.

Under the proposed deal, Allianz would have acquired a 51 per cent stake in Income for about S$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion). NTUC Enterprise, the parent company of Income, said at the time that it would remain a "substantial" shareholder if the sale went through.

However, the arrangement triggered a public outcry over whether Income would be able to continue its social mission.

The government stepped in on Oct 14 to block the transaction, with Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong telling parliament that the deal in its current form "would not be in the public interest".

The government was, however, open to new arrangements if the concerns highlighted were fully addressed.

Allianz said at the time that it would consider revising the deal.

On Monday, Allianz said in a media release that its move to scrap the deal was made in light of the Singapore government's Oct 14 decision.

"Allianz remains convinced it is the right partner to support Income Insurance's continued growth and its strategic mission for the benefit of Singapore's people, but the decision to withdraw its offer at this time underscores Allianz's financial discipline," it said.

"The extensive discussions which Allianz and Income Insurance have had over the last months have further highlighted the shared values between the two groups."

Member of Allianz's board of management, Renate Wagner, said the insurer respects the Singapore government's decision.

"We still believe the combination of Allianz and Income Insurance would result in two strong businesses being brought together for the benefit of Income Insurance's policyholders and a growing portion of Singapore's customers. We regret having to make this decision but we will, without question, carry on supporting the Singapore insurance market's continued growth and success," he added.

NTUC Enterprise said in a separate media release on Monday that it acknowledges Allianz's decision to withdraw its offer in view of the legislative changes that affected the deal.

"The search for a strategic partner for Income Insurance was conducted to bolster its financial resilience, especially in times of crisis. That means that Income Insurance first needs to be competitive and earn its risk-adjusted cost of capital and secondly, needs to meet regulatory capital adequacy requirements, especially during unforeseen shocks and crises," it said.

"This is critical in order to protect the interests of Income Insurance’s policyholders over the longer term and is also in line with Income Insurance’s purpose.

"While Income Insurance’s capital adequacy ratio is currently at a healthy level, NTUC Enterprise recognises the need to be prepared for a more turbulent and volatile world given the possibility of future economic crises and pandemics."

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, for instance, NTUC Enterprise had to inject S$100 million and have another S$300 million on standby to safeguard the solvency of Income Insurance.

In addition, NTUC Enterprise said Income Insurance had to issue S$800 million in subordinated bonds.

"If the COVID-19 pandemic had been prolonged, and more capital had been needed, NTUC Enterprise alone may not have been able to meet Income Insurance’s further financial needs. That was the key reason for considering an additional strategic partner for Income Insurance."

NTUC Enterprise added that it will take time to study how to address the government’s concerns, and to consider all strategic options that can further strengthen Income Insurance’s financial resilience.