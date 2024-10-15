Allianz to consider revising proposed Income deal; respects Singapore government's position

SINGAPORE: German insurer Allianz said it will "consider revisions to the proposed transaction structure" to acquire a majority stake in Income Insurance, after the Singapore government intervened to block the deal on Monday (Oct 14).

"We respect the government's position and will assess the situation with Income Insurance and NTUC Enterprise," it said in a statement late on Monday.

"We are convinced that partnering with Income Insurance, a company that shares Allianz's values and commitment to customer excellence, will benefit Singapore's customers and society.

"We will now work closely with the relevant stakeholders to consider revisions to the proposed transaction structure."

Similarly, Income Insurance said on Monday that it "respects" the government's decision and will work closely with the relevant stakeholders to "study and decide on the next course of action", taking into account the upcoming amendments to the Insurance Act.

It noted "the government's concern about the terms and technical construct of the deal, and respects the need to amend the Insurance Act to provide a clear statutory basis for its review and approval involving such applications".

"Income Insurance has consistently acted in good faith to safeguard the best interests of its stakeholders, including policyholders and shareholders. It remains committed to empowering the financial well-being of Singaporeans."

NTUC Enterprise, which currently has a 72.8 per cent stake in Income, also said in a statement on Monday that it will "work closely with relevant stakeholders to decide on the next course of action".

It said it "believes that Allianz’s offer will enable Income Insurance to be even more relevant and resilient over the long term, to fulfil its social commitments, and meet its obligations to its policyholders".

Under the proposed transaction, which was announced on Jul 17, Allianz would have acquired a majority stake in Income for about US$1.6 billion.

It then said it would offer S$40.58 per share for 51 per cent of the shares in Income Insurance.

NTUC Enterprise said at the time that it would remain a "substantial shareholder" if the sale went through.

The announcement triggered a public outcry, with concerns over whether Income would continue its social mission.