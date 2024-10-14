Ex-NTUC Income CEO Tan Suee Chieh lauds government's move to block deal with Allianz, stresses 'importance of speaking up'
Mr Tan was one of the prominent voices who spoke out against the proposed deal between Income Insurance and German insurer Allianz, which was announced on Jul 17.
SINGAPORE: Former NTUC Income CEO Tan Suee Chieh on Monday (Oct 14) welcomed the government's decision to intervene and stop a proposed deal between Income Insurance and German insurer Allianz.
Mr Tan was one of the prominent voices who spoke out against the proposed deal, which was announced on Jul 17. In the past months, he had regularly made his views known on his social media pages such as Facebook and LinkedIn.
Other figures against the deal included his predecessor Tan Kin Lian and Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh.
Under the proposed transaction, Allianz would have acquired a majority stake in Income.
Their concerns were mainly over how Allianz, a large multinational company, would not be fully aligned with the original mission of the Singapore entity, which is to serve the needs of low-income workers.
"This outcome underscores the importance of speaking up on matters of public interest and ensuring that the values of trust, integrity, and governance remain at the forefront of our decision-making processes," Mr Tan said on his social media pages.
"Throughout this journey, I have been driven by the belief that raising concerns and fostering open dialogue is essential for safeguarding the social mission of our institutions and protecting the well-being of Singaporeans.
"It is through such collective efforts that we ensure decisions serve the long-term interests of the public," Mr Tan said.
Mr Tan was CEO of NTUC Income from 2007 to 2013 before becoming Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise from 2013 to 2017. He had also led Prudential from 1994 to 1999.
In parliament on Monday, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong said that "it would not be in the public interest for the transaction, in its current form, to proceed".
Mr Tong said in his ministerial statement that the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) is not satisfied that Income will be able to continue fulfilling its social mission after the proposed transaction.
“There are no clear binding provisions or structural protections in the deal to ensure that Income’s social mission will be discharged.”
The government understands that the "strategic purpose" behind the deal was to make Income more financially sustainable in the longer term, Mr Tong stressed.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reiterated this point. In a Facebook post, he wrote: "To be clear, the Government supports having a strong partner for Income, so as to strengthen its capital base and market position."
Mr Wong added that the government's concerns were with the structure and terms of this specific transaction, "particularly in the context of assurances which Income had given to MCCY when the former was corporatised in 2022".
“Whilst we will not allow the proposed transaction to proceed, we are nonetheless open to any new arrangement which Income may wish to pursue, whether with Allianz or any other partners, so long as the concerns highlighted are fully addressed,” Mr Tong said.
There will also be tweaks to the Insurance Act to provide "clear statutory basis" for MCCY’s views to be considered in applications related to insurers that are either a co-op or linked to a co-op.
In response to CNA's queries, Mr Tan said that "on the specific grounds of public interest, I am in agreement with the government’s position" and that he agreed with the government's assessment of the proposed deal.
Mr Tan said that there were "additional aspects that merit attention" that he would touch on in the future.
In a commentary for CNA on Jul 27, Mr Tan wrote that selling 51 per cent of Income just two years after its corporatisation was an "unexpected shock" to those who value its social mission.
"Instead, the deal appears to be a mechanism for NTUC Enterprise and other shareholders to cash out with substantial gains," Mr Tan noted.
He also pointed to the contrast in ethos and culture between Income and Allianz, highlighting Allianz CEO Oliver Baete in a Business Times interview on Jul 22, when he used terms focused on shareholder value, such as wanting to “build a resoundingly profitable business” and worrying about “things that look great from a volume perspective and not so great from a value perspective”.
Mr Tan also argued that socially motivated businesses do not necessarily have to "expand internationally, or in this case, be part of a multinational group".
"Singapore has the talented people to run it as a social enterprise, especially if NTUC gives a clear context to maximise value for customers, as in decades past."