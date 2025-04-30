GE2025: Parties need to return to ‘core issues’ of election campaign, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Amid allegations of “negative politics” by political parties during the election campaigning, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday (Apr 30) urged all candidates to focus on the issues that matter to voters.

“I think we need to return back to the core issues in this campaign,” he told reporters before a walkabout at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre.

“What is this election about? And how are all the candidates able to help us overcome these challenges and seize the new opportunities in a more troubled world?”

Mr Chan was responding to questions from reporters after the leaders of the People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party (WP) commented on the issue of negative campaigning in recent days.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that it was “rather disappointing” that the WP had launched “negative attacks” on his deputy Gan Kim Yong and the rest of the PAP's Punggol GRC team. Several WP speakers had singled out Mr Gan for criticism during the party's rally on Monday.

Mr Wong's comment sparked a response from WP chief Pritam Singh hours later. He said during a Tuesday rally that it was the ruling party that had negative politics in its "DNA", citing the PAP's "crippling" of opposition town councils over the years.

Mr Chan acknowledged that in any electoral contest, there will be arguments back and forth.

“But I really hope to see that throughout this debate and discussions, we will generate not just heat, but light, in the sense of the type of solutions that we can present to fellow Singaporeans to help them make a decision as to who can better represent them in parliament, which team can better help Singapore and Singaporeans get through all the challenges,” he said.

Mr Chan added that, in contrast, positive campaigning is about presenting the electorate with actual solutions to consider carefully.