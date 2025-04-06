GE2025: Three PAP new faces show up at Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC event

SINGAPORE: A former Singapore Armed Forces chief of staff and a ex-senior civil servant were among the three new faces from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), who showed up at a community event in Punggol on Sunday (Apr 6).

Mr Goh Pei Ming, the former Singapore Armed Forces Chief of Staff – Joint Staff, left the military this month. He told reporters he had started volunteering in Punggol a week ago.

He has been chairman of Kampong Chai Chee’s Community Club Management Committee (CCMC) from 2021, and vice-chairman of its Citizens' Consultative Committee (CCC) since 2019.

Mr Foo Cexiang, who was director of private and future mobility at the Ministry of Transport until this month, was also at Sunday’s event. He too started volunteering in the ward a week back.

Another newcomer at the event was head of corporate affairs for Singapore and Southeast Asia at Sembcorp Industries, Ms Valerie Lee, who was previously spotted on the ground in West Coast GRC and East Coast GRC.

The trio was with the current Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC team, consisting of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Mr Sharael Taha and Ms Yeo Wan Ling, and Punggol West MP Sun Xueling.

NEW CONSTITUENCY LINES

The team had garnered 64.16 per cent of the votes, in a three-cornered fight with Peoples Voice and the Singapore Democratic Alliance.

The constituency was reconfigured into two smaller GRCs in the latest electoral boundaries review, due to the increase in the number of voters there since the last general election.

The Punggol estates were carved out and merged with Punggol West SMC to form a new four-member Punggol GRC.

The remaining districts were then merged with adjacent areas from East Coast GRC, notably the Loyang and Flora estates, to form a new four-member Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

Mr Goh told reporters he has been following Dr Puthucheary around, to get to know the community there better.

He has also followed Ms Sun on the ground, and intends to follow Ms Yeo too.

“I’m in the process of coming over here to help with the grassroots work,” he told reporters.

“Overall deployment depends on the party leadership.