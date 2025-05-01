GE2025: Punggol will be looked on differently by all of Singapore if it votes the WP in, says Harpreet Singh

The WP has held daily interviews with the media since the second day of campaigning, rotating through the constituencies it is contesting in.

On Friday, the General Election will enter cooling-off day - where campaigning is not allowed - before Singaporeans vote the day after.

These final days of the hustings have seen Mr Gan's candidacy become a central focus of the contest in Punggol GRC, with the PAP and WP engaging in a back-and-forth over the matter.

The WP has taken aim at Mr Gan's relationship with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, his involvement in the terminated Income-Allianz deal and his last-minute addition to the PAP Punggol slate, among others.

In response, Mr Wong expressed disappointment in what he called the WP's negative "personal attacks" on Mr Gan, prompting the opposition party's chief Pritam Singh to say at a rally that negative politics was in fact part of the PAP's DNA.

Mr Wong then replied that the issues raised by Mr Pritam Singh were policy-related and that the ruling party was "happy to debate them and make adjustments" if necessary.

On Thursday, Mr Harpreet Singh repeated a point he made at the WP's Punggol rally earlier in the week, that he liked Mr Gan.

"He is very pleasant. Our paths have crossed a number of times in this campaign, and all interactions have been absolutely wonderful and I like him.

"At the same time, we know DPM Gan is going to be busy," said Mr Harpreet Singh, citing Mr Gan's role as chair of a new task force to respond to the United States' tariffs.

He later said that questions directed to the government should not be taken as "personal attacks".

"Singaporeans want accountability from their leaders ... and loving your country means being ready to step up and ask all the difficult questions of your leaders," Mr Harpreet Singh said.

"Our primary objective is to represent Singaporeans in parliament and ask the questions, however difficult they are, even if they make some leaders uncomfortable."