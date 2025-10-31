Gene therapy could become mainstream in Singapore by 2030s, but ethical concerns remain

SINGAPORE: Within the next decade, gene therapy could offer effective treatments for more patients with genetic diseases.

Medical researchers in Singapore are actively studying gene editing approaches for heart conditions and blood disorders – and some are even investigating ways to treat foetuses in the womb.

For instance, there is no current cure for patients diagnosed with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, a rare genetic heart disease. But gene therapy offers new hope for these individuals.

In Singapore, scientists are conducting gene editing trials on adult heart patients to correct defects at their genetic source.

If approved, it could mark the nation's first commercial use of CRISPR-Cas9, a type of gene editing technology, on humans.