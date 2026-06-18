Building the city of tomorrow: Demand for geospatial talent grows as technology advances

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s future built environment will not just rise higher and extend deeper underground – it will also be planned using smarter data.

As geospatial technology advances and as land becomes more scarce in Singapore, efforts are growing to train more people who can turn complex datasets into better planning decisions.

Such technology is playing a bigger role in shaping everything from transport infrastructure and energy networks to neighbourhood design and underground spaces.

At the heart of this transformation is geospatial intelligence, a field that combines geography, computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics to uncover patterns that are not always visible on the ground.

PLANNING FOR AN ELECTRIC FUTURE

One area where geospatial intelligence is already making an impact is infrastructure planning for Singapore's electric vehicle (EV) transition.

As the nation moves towards its target of deploying 60,000 EV charging points by 2030, deciding where to place them has become a key challenge for planners.

To support this effort, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Institute of High Performance Computing has developed a simulation model that allows planners to forecast future charging demand across the island.

“We simulate the whole island. We see where all the vehicles go and where they plug in to get their energy,” said Dr Ilya Farber, a senior principal scientist at A*STAR’s social cognitive computing department.

Known as the Singapore Integrated Transport & Energy Model, it tracks the movements of different types of vehicles, including private cars, taxis and goods vehicles to estimate where and when charging demand is likely to occur.

This helps agencies determine the optimal locations for charging stations while also understanding how increased electricity demand will affect Singapore's power grid.

“We need to plan the energy grid to make sure it has the capacity to cover all that charging. We map all the chargers to the power grid, and agencies can use that to figure out which substations are going to need upgrading over time, and how fast,” said Dr Farber.