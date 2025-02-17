Gerber teething sticks recalled in Singapore due to potential choking hazard

SINGAPORE: Gerber Soothe 'n' Chew Teething Sticks have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Feb 17) that it was informed by importer Redmart about the voluntary recall by the manufacturer in the USA.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed Redmart to recall the product.

The flavours affected are strawberry apple and banana. The sticks are sold in boxes of six sticks of 15g each.

The sticks are used to alleviate teething pain in babies. They are meant to be used by toddlers who are just over six months old.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an announcement on Jan 31 that the recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints of choking incidents. As of Jan 31, one "emergency room visit" has been reported to the firm.

"We sincerely apologise for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers," said Nestle USA in a statement.

Foods known to be unsafe for consumption should not be sold, said SFA.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to feed it to their children," said the authority.

"Those whose children have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their children’s health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."