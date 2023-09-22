Singapore's first giant panda cub Le Le to leave for China in December

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first giant panda cub Le Le will leave for China in the second half of December, with his farewell event to be held on Nov 20, Mandai Wildlife Group announced on Friday (Sep 22).

The event will be Le Le's last day in the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit at River Wonders park. He will be moved into mandatory quarantine later on the same day.

Having celebrated his second birthday - last month - while also growing more independent, his departure for China will "fulfil the important mission of contributing to the conservation of the giant panda species", said Mandai.

Leading up to Le Le's journey to China at the end of the year, Mandai and Chinese experts will work to ensure the cub is in optimal condition, through vaccinations, health assessments and conditioning.

Le Le's parents Kai Kai, 16, and Jia Jia, 15, will remain in Singapore at River Wonders. An agreement was signed in 2022 to extend their stay for five more years.

Mandai said it would continue to work closely with counterparts in China to ensure the continued well-being of both pandas, and to plan for their future breeding cycles.