Singapore's first giant panda cub Le Le to be separated from mum as he turns two
Mandai Wildlife Group previously said the child of Jia Jia and Kai Kai would return to China when it reaches independence at about two years old.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first giant panda cub Le Le is showing “signs of independence” and will soon be separated from mother Jia Jia, said Mandai Wildlife Group on Monday (Aug 14).
The announcement was made during Le Le’s second birthday celebration.
“Le Le is growing comfortable in his own space and his panda care team is working closely with the Chinese experts to prepare him for the next phase of his life,” Mandai said in a media release.
Mandai Wildlife Group said previously that the panda would return to China when it reaches independence at about two years old.
On Monday, the group said updates about this would come at a later date.
INDEPENDENCE PART OF “NATURAL PROCESS”
Le Le has been eating, resting and playing on his own, away from Jia Jia.
This is part of a “natural process” that mirrors what happens in the wild, when panda cubs become independent from about 18 to 24 months of age, Mandai added.
“They start displaying signs of being comfortable alone, while the mother pandas also begin to exhibit behavioural changes that lead to the eventual rejection of their cubs.”
As giant pandas are solitary animals, this life stage progression is part of growing up, Mandai said.
“As it is critical to assist the cub and mom safely through the separation, the animal care team has been conditioning Le Le to enter a new private den that is segregated from (his mum’s),” said Mandai, adding that this would empower him to live apart from Jia Jia when the time comes.
Full separation from Jia Jia is expected to occur in the coming months and the process will be closely monitored by the panda care team.
Once separation happens, Jia Jia and Le Le will split their time at their exhibit at the Giant Panda Forest in Mandai's River Wonders park.
The public will be able to see Le Le from 10am to 2pm and Jia Jia from 2pm to 6pm.
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS
On Monday, Le Le was given food prepared by the panda care team as part of his birthday celebrations.
The two-year-old had a bamboo ice cake and presents filled with bamboo shoots. While exploring the gifts, the cub toppled the boxes over, prompting laughter from the crowd.
Jia Jia then entered the enclosure to join her son in the festivities.
She and Kai Kai gave birth to Le Le in 2021, after numerous attempts at mating since 2015.
Giant pandas are notoriously difficult to breed.
But Jia Jia and Kai Kai's stay in Singapore has been extended until 2027, which gives their care team an opportunity to plan another breeding season for the pandas.