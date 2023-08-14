Singapore's first giant panda cub Le Le to be separated from mum as he turns two

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first giant panda cub Le Le is showing “signs of independence” and will soon be separated from mother Jia Jia, said Mandai Wildlife Group on Monday (Aug 14).

The announcement was made during Le Le’s second birthday celebration.

“Le Le is growing comfortable in his own space and his panda care team is working closely with the Chinese experts to prepare him for the next phase of his life,” Mandai said in a media release.

Mandai Wildlife Group said previously that the panda would return to China when it reaches independence at about two years old.

On Monday, the group said updates about this would come at a later date.