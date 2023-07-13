Gig workers ‘most financially stretched’ group in Singapore; spending exceeds income: DBS study

SINGAPORE: Gig workers are the “most financially stretched” group in Singapore amid the double whammy of high inflation and rising interest rates, said a study released by DBS on Thursday (Jul 13).

Savings for this group have dropped to “unhealthy levels” with spending exceeding take-home incomes.

The expense-to-income ratio for gig workers was at 112 per cent as of May 2023 - significantly higher than the median customer who spends 57 per cent of his or her income - according to the annual study of about 1.2 million retail customers who use DBS as their main salary-crediting bank.

With relatively less stable income, gig workers have dipped into their savings to cover their expenditure needs. This resulted in a drop in savings, with a median gig worker having savings equal to just 1.7 months’ worth of expenses as of May.

This is down from 1.9 months from a year ago, and “considerably lower” than the 3.5 months among median customers. The figure is also “way below” the bank’s recommendation for those with unstable income streams to have savings that can cover at least 12 months’ worth of expenses.

“This is not sustainable for gig workers over the long term,” said DBS economist Chua Han Teng at a media briefing.

In its report, DBS said gig workers need to exercise financial prudence, while also balancing short and long-term needs.

It noted that efforts by the government, such as raising the Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rates for gig workers, aim to “strike a balance between take-home income and long-term savings adequacy for housing and retirement”.

Authorities have said that transitional support – in the form of the government funding up to 75 per cent of the increase in CPF contributions for lower-income platform workers – will be provided in the initial years.

Alongside other policy support such as tweaks to the Workfare Income Supplement scheme, these will help to cushion the hit on the take-home income of gig workers and provide them with sufficient time to adjust, DBS said.