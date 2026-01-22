Go-Ahead bus makes wrong turn into Loyang estate damaging several cars; driver, 70, assisting police

In response to queries from CNA, the police said it was alerted to a "hit-and-run accident" involving three cars and a bus along Loyang Rise at about 5.05am that day.

No injuries were reported and a 70-year-old male bus driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police added.

Public transport operator Go-Ahead Singapore confirmed on its Facebook page that a bus was involved in a traffic incident along Loyang Rise on Jan 20 and said this occurred following the temporary closure of Loyang Avenue towards Tampines Avenue 7.

CNA has asked the firm for more information on exactly where the incident occurred, how the closure of Loyang Avenue relates to it and whether any passengers were on board the bus at the time.

In the Facebook post on Jan 20, the bus operator said that the bus driver involved made an "incorrect turn" into Loyang Rise and "grazed" several vehicles parked along the roadside.

"We are deeply sorry for the distress, inconvenience and damage caused, and we take full responsibility for this incident," it stated.

"Safety remains our top priority, and we are having a safety time-out with all our bus captains to reinforce adherence to established procedures."

The bus operator added that its team had visited affected residents in person on the day of the incident.

Ms Valerie Lee, Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Changi Group Representation Constituency, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that she had been keeping tabs on the situation after being informed of the incident.

Ms Lee visited the Loyang Rise and Loyang View estate to check on residents and spoke with those who were at home at the time.

"I understand that this incident would have caused distress and inconvenience to affected residents … I am grateful to the residents I met for their understanding, calmness, and for being more concerned about the safety of everyone in the estate despite the situation," said Ms Lee.

She added that the bus operator has been rendering the "appropriate assistance" to affected residents, and the relevant agencies are following up closely.

CNA has asked Go-Ahead Singapore and Ms Lee for further comment on the incident.