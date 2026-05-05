Singapore goes green: Over 1,000 activities planned nationwide for sustainability campaign

SINGAPORE: Climate adaptation will take centre stage in this year’s national sustainability campaign, with members of the public able to take part in a wave of activities across the island from next Monday (May 11).

More than 500 organisations will roll out over 1,000 initiatives under Go Green SG, which returns for its fourth edition and will run until Jun 28.

These activities range from behind-the-scenes tours of textile waste sorting, to showcases of how Sentosa is keeping cool amid rising temperatures.

One highlight is a look into what happens to donated textiles after they are placed in neighbourhood recycling bins.

Circular fashion social enterprise Cloop processes about 1,000kg of textile waste each week from its white bins alone. With the help of about 20 special-needs trainees, every item is carefully sorted based on quality, brand and condition.

None of the textiles handled by Cloop end up in landfills. Instead, they are resold, recycled or repurposed.

Cloop co-founder Jasmine Tuan said awareness of textile recycling grew after it introduced its first yellow bins, where people can drop off preloved textiles and clothes, at City Sprouts Henderson in 2022.

It now has three white bins – which are for local sorting and redistribution – and 450 yellow bins islandwide.