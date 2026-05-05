Singapore goes green: Over 1,000 activities planned nationwide for sustainability campaign
More than 500 organisations will participate in the fourth edition of Go Green SG, which will run until Jun 28.
SINGAPORE: Climate adaptation will take centre stage in this year’s national sustainability campaign, with members of the public able to take part in a wave of activities across the island from next Monday (May 11).
More than 500 organisations will roll out over 1,000 initiatives under Go Green SG, which returns for its fourth edition and will run until Jun 28.
These activities range from behind-the-scenes tours of textile waste sorting, to showcases of how Sentosa is keeping cool amid rising temperatures.
One highlight is a look into what happens to donated textiles after they are placed in neighbourhood recycling bins.
Circular fashion social enterprise Cloop processes about 1,000kg of textile waste each week from its white bins alone. With the help of about 20 special-needs trainees, every item is carefully sorted based on quality, brand and condition.
None of the textiles handled by Cloop end up in landfills. Instead, they are resold, recycled or repurposed.
Cloop co-founder Jasmine Tuan said awareness of textile recycling grew after it introduced its first yellow bins, where people can drop off preloved textiles and clothes, at City Sprouts Henderson in 2022.
It now has three white bins – which are for local sorting and redistribution – and 450 yellow bins islandwide.
This year, for the first time, Cloop is opening its sorting facility at APSN Centre for Adults to the public, to increase awareness of the work that goes into textile waste sorting.
Organisers hope the tours will foster more mindful consumption, prompting people to buy fewer clothes and take better care of what they own.
They are also encouraged to think about adapting their wardrobes for hotter weather.
"For me, personally, I changed my wardrobe out to more natural materials, like linens, for example,” said Ms Tuan.
“This outfit that I'm wearing right now, it's perfect. It's cotton (and) linen – it's all natural. It's very breathable. I won't die under the heat, even though I look so covered up.”
TACKLING HEAT AT SENTOSA
At Sentosa, efforts are underway to tackle rising temperatures through infrastructure and design.
The resort island is developing a network of 10 “cool nodes” at high-footfall areas by 2027, featuring misting systems, outdoor fans and heat-reducing pavement coatings.
"For climate adaptation, the guests will be able to look at our cool nodes, understanding both the design and the experience, which is part of the Sentosa cooling network,” said Mr Anthony Tan, sustainability director of Sentosa Development Corporation.
“It's important for us to continuously adapt and make Sentosa a climate-smart destination, so that tourists as well as Singaporeans can enjoy Sentosa for generations to come.”
Visitors can join guided tours at Siloso Beach Resort to learn how it was built without cutting down trees, and how food waste is converted into compost using earthworms.
Nature tours will also be available, offering a closer look at more than 800 species of flora and fauna found across Sentosa, some of which can only be found there.
“Sustainability is a very wide topic, and very often people will focus on carbon emissions, but for us, it is a very broad topic as we are custodians of the island,” said Mr Tan.
“It’s important for us to be comprehensive in our approach, looking not just at decarbonisation but also protection of our natural and also historical heritage.”
Go Green SG is led by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, which has designated 2026 as the year of climate adaptation to make climate action a national priority.
The public will be able to sign up for Go Green SG activities from Friday.