Singapore passes Bill requiring government approval for major media acquisitions

SINGAPORE: Acquisitions of 30 per cent or more in key media entities will require approval from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), among other changes under a Bill passed on Wednesday (May 6).

Amendments to the IMDA Act were passed in parliament to bring media regulation in line with the telecommunications sector.

Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said authorities "care about who owns and controls" key media entities.

These entities include companies that publish a newspaper or operate under a broadcasting licence.

“These are companies that shape the information environment for our citizens, especially in the age of AI and disinformation,” he said.

Under the new law, changes in ownership or control that allow a person to direct the actions of such entities will require IMDA's prior approval, including cases where a party acquires 30 per cent or more interest in a regulated media entity.

“The 30 per cent threshold in the Bill serves as a benchmark for when someone would presumably have control over the entity’s decisions and operations,” said Mr Tan.

With the change, IMDA approval will be needed if an entity that is not already regulated seeks to acquire 30 per cent or more of pay-TV operators such as SingNet or StarHub Cable Vision. Similar requirements already apply in the telecommunications sector.

“We are adopting this practice for the media sector,” Mr Tan said.