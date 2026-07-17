GovTech layoffs not part of wider restructuring in public service: PSD

SINGAPORE: The recent layoffs at the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) are not part of a broad-based restructuring exercise across the public service, the Public Service Division said on Friday (Jul 17).



GovTech, a statutory board that supports the technology needs of more than 50 government agencies, retrenched 93 officers on Wednesday, in what it said was the first phase of its transition to a new operating model.

"GovTech's restructuring reflects its own operating needs as it adjusts to the broader changes in the technology sector," a PSD spokesperson said on Friday.

Most workforce changes are made progressively, the spokesperson said, adding that "more significant restructuring is undertaken only where necessary, in response to fundamental changes in an operating agency's operating environment, mission or operating model".

In all restructuring exercises, the first priority is to reskill and redeploy officers, either within their agency or elsewhere in the public service, said PSD.

Where redeployment is not feasible, affected officers may be offered the Special Resignation Scheme, which provides financial support. PSD said that the officers concerned were offered the scheme as part of their transition support, which includes employment assistance.