Singapore wants AI in healthcare, but some GPs say cost and access keep it out of reach

SINGAPORE: Dr Song Majinyang uses ChatGPT's free trial to draft emails, standard operating procedures and workflows. But for now, she has no plans to pay for clinical AI tools to help with patient care.

Her reasons are straightforward: cost, access and questions about value. The Ministry of Health announced a S$200 million (US$155 million) investment in October 2024 to bring AI to public healthcare institutions over five years. But many independent GPs find themselves paying out of pocket or going without.

Of five GPs CNA spoke to, two actively use AI for clinical work, while the others limit it to basic administrative tasks or avoid it altogether. For those who have adopted AI, the expenses come from their own pockets.

"If it's not easily accessible to GPs, then the hurdle will be very high," said Dr Song, who runs MyCare Medical Clinic in Chai Chee. "We're quite a small clinic, there's no incentive to try this out."

WHAT CLINICS ARE SPENDING

Dr Joanne Koay, chief medical officer of Assure Family Clinic in Bukit Merah, said her clinic spends up to S$2,200 annually on a Ministry of Health-approved AI platform. The technology supports health screening, genomics-based wellness assessments for customised care plans and early cancer detection.

Dr Joshua Chua of Cavenagh Medical Clinic in Bukit Timah subscribes to four different AI platforms at roughly S$100 per month combined. He uses them for dictation after consultations, translation of foreign medical reports and generating Excel formulas to organise patient data for upcoming vaccinations and laboratory tests.

While clinics generally absorb these costs, Dr Koay acknowledged that some of it may eventually trickle down to patients if fees become too high.