Singapore competition watchdog seeks public feedback on Grab's planned acquisition of Trans-cab

SINGAPORE: The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) on Monday (Aug 14) said it was seeking public feedback on tech firm Grab's proposed acquisition of taxi operator Trans-cab.

The competition watchdog is looking for views on how the acquisition, first announced in July, could affect the price, quality and quantity of street- and ride-hailing services by taxi and private-hire car drivers, among other aspects.

The closing date for submissions is 5pm on Aug 25, with more information available on the CCCS website.

If it goes through, the move will see 100 per cent of shares in Trans-cab - Singapore's third-largest taxi operator with a fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles - acquired through Grab's private-hire car rental arm Grab Rentals.

Both parties expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

During a parliamentary sitting on Aug 3, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said CCCS would assess the impact of the acquisition and consult stakeholders before reaching a decision.

The competition watchdog is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

CCCS on Monday noted that Grab and Trans-cab have applied for a decision on whether the acquisition would infringe section 54 of the Competition Act 2004, which prohibits mergers that have resulted or may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition.