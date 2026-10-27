Singapore must keep minority safeguards like GRC system, as 'racial undercurrents' persist: Jayakumar

This is the first of three articles from CNA’s interview with former Senior Minister S Jayakumar, who recently launched his book Creating Three Unique Singapore Laws: An Inside Story. The book chronicles how the elected presidency, Group Representation Constituencies and Non-Constituency Members of Parliament were established through constitutional amendment.

SINGAPORE: Recent online vitriol against the Indian community shows “racial undercurrents” persist in Singapore despite decades of progress - which is why mechanisms to safeguard minority representation such as the Group Representation Constituency (GRC) system are still needed, said former Senior Minister S Jayakumar.

“(The GRC system) will no longer apply when you and I can confidently say that race, language and religion are issues we never have to worry about again,” he said.

Online comments following the Nepal-Tibet disaster and Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) investment in Air India show that race remains a sensitive issue that can be exploited, he told CNA in an interview.

“We have made great strides on the government’s part, as well as on society's part, in moving towards greater understanding and harmony between the different groups, different communities.

“I'm old enough to have seen racial riots, and 10 years as home affairs minister, I had to deal with issues caused by race, language and religion. I would caution us to be more realistic,” he said.

He pointed to the last General Election, when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had to make a strong statement about playing the racial card in the middle of the hustings.

More recently, Mr Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Senior Minister K Shanmugam denounced “very vile and vicious racial slurs made by some Singaporeans against the Indian community” after the Nepal-Tibet disaster and the SIA investment.

ALTERNATIVES TO GRC SYSTEM

During the interview, Prof Jayakumar also spoke about how the GRC system originated from a “twin constituencies” proposal mooted by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1982.