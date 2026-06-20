Harbourfront Centre to cease operations on Jul 27
The relocation of the Singapore Cruise Centre to 5 HarbourFront Avenue will take effect from Jul 15.
SINGAPORE: Harbourfront Centre will cease operations on Jul 27, ahead of the building's redevelopment into a 33-storey building with office and retail spaces.
The relocation of the Singapore Cruise Centre to 5 HarbourFront Avenue will take effect from Jul 15, the mall said on its Facebook page on Friday (Jun 19).
The Singapore Cruise Centre said earlier this month that all of its ferry and cruise operations would be relocated to the new HarbourFront terminal in two phases in July.
The new terminal is located 70m away from the existing terminal at Harbourfront Centre.
There will be no changes to ferry routes, destinations served and scheduling as a result of the move. Ferry and cruise berth locations will also remain unchanged, the Singapore Cruise Centre said then.
In October 2025, it was announced that HarbourFront Centre would close in the second half of 2026 to be redeveloped.
Real estate developer Mapletree said then that the new building is expected to be completed in the first half of 2031.
HarbourFront Centre was known as the World Trade Centre when it officially opened in 1978, with a ferry terminal part of it.
In 2003, it was renovated and reopened as HarbourFront Centre.