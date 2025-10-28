HarbourFront Centre to close second half of 2026 for redevelopment; cruise and ferry terminal not part of new building

SINGAPORE: HarbourFront Centre will close in the second half of 2026 to be redeveloped into a 33-storey building with office and retail spaces.

It will not include the ferry and cruise terminal, which will be located next to the new development.

Announcing its plans on Tuesday (Oct 28), real estate developer Mapletree said the new building is expected to be completed in the first half of 2031.

“The reimagined HarbourFront Centre reflects the group’s broader vision of rejuvenating the HarbourFront precinct, further establishing it as a vibrant business and lifestyle hub in southern Singapore," said Mapletree's group CEO Hiew Yoon Khong.

Tenants at HarbourFront Centre told CNA last year that they were uncertain about their future in the building, given reports that the 47-year-old development, which houses the Singapore Cruise Centre, will be revamped.

One tenant told CNA on Monday that they had received a call from Mapletree, which owns HarbourFront Centre, telling them that their lease will expire by the end of July 2026.

Responding to queries from CNA, the Singapore Cruise Centre said that a two-storey cruise and ferry terminal will start operations at a new location next to the existing HarbourFront Centre around the second half of 2026.

It will not be moving back to the site of the new development, it added.

The Singapore Cruise Centre will have some retail outlets to serve passengers.

"We expect some existing tenants to relocate to the new HarbourFront Terminal should there be mutual interests to do so," the cruise centre added.