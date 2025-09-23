About 1,000 HDB units added to upcoming Berlayar estate, with first BTO launch in October

SINGAPORE: The new Berlayar housing estate being built on the former Keppel Club golf course site will have about 7,000 public flats, up from the 6,000 previously announced.

This came after detailed planning studies of the 48-hectare site in Bukit Merah, which will also include 3,000 private units, said Singapore's Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Sep 23).

In total, about 10,000 new public and private homes are planned for the new estate, which will mark the start of development plans for the Greater Southern Waterfront. This is an initiative to transform Singapore’s southern coastline – stretching 30km from Marina East to Pasir Panjang – into a new district for living, working and playing.

Berlayar estate’s first Build-to-Order (BTO) project, named Berlayar Residences, is scheduled for sale in October.

It will offer 870 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats across four blocks from 19 to 46 storeys high. The project, located between the Telok Blangah and Labrador Park MRT stations, will also have 200 public rental flats.

HDB said more details, including on the BTO project's classification, will be announced at the upcoming sales exercise.

Property analysts have said it could fall under the Prime category given its location on the city fringe. Prime as well as Plus flats are those with superior location-based attributes under HDB’s new flat classification framework. They come with stricter resale rules like subsidy clawbacks and a 10-year minimum occupation period.

Future projects in Berlayar will be launched progressively in the coming years, added HDB in a press release.

“Berlayar marks an exciting first step towards realising our vision for urban living along the Greater Southern Waterfront,” said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat at an annual HDB awards ceremony, where he announced the masterplan for the new estate.

More than just a housing estate, Berlayar will be a “vibrant waterfront community where nature, heritage and modern living come together”, he added.