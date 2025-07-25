First BTO flats in Greater Southern Waterfront, Mount Pleasant to be launched in October
About 9,100 flats will be launched in the October BTO exercise.
SINGAPORE: About 9,100 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in the October sales exercise, including the first flats in the Greater Southern Waterfront and Mount Pleasant housing estates.
The housing estates are in Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh respectively. The other BTO flats that will be released in October are in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Jurong East, Sengkang and Yishun, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Jul 25).
HDB's fifth set of community care apartments will also be launched in Sengkang in October.
The BTO units in Mount Pleasant will have amenities such as an eating house and supermarket, as well as the Mount Pleasant MRT station. The station, part of the Thomson-East Coast Line, will open in tandem with the completion of the units.
Bound by Thomson Road and the Pan-Island Expressway, the Mount Pleasant estate is located close to Toa Payoh town and MacRitchie Reservoir.
It was previously announced that about 1,000 flats will be built at the site of the former Keppel Club golf course, located within the Greater Southern Waterfront. It will be near Telok Blangah MRT station.
According to HDB's flat portal, the Mount Pleasant and Greater Southern Waterfront projects will include a mix of two-, three- and four-room flats.
"This reaffirms HDB’s commitment to providing a wide range of housing options to meet the diverse needs and budgets of home buyers," the Housing Board said on Friday.
More details on the flats, including their classification categories, will be released during the October sales exercise, HDB said.
Mr Eugene Lim, ERA's key executive officer, said that the suite of offerings in October was an "attractive spread of projects that will likely draw strong and diverse demand".
He added that the Mount Pleasant project is "well-poised" to benefit from the area's strong resale market performance and high accessibility.
The first Greater Southern Waterfront BTO project should "garner considerable attention".
"With MRT access at its doorstep and amenities from the existing HDB estate just across the road, it offers immediate convenience," Mr Lim added.
"Higher-floor units may even enjoy sea views, making it one of the more desirable launches this round."
Chief researcher and strategist of Realion group Christine Sun said that the BTO project in the Greater Southern Waterfront "may be the most sought-after due to a shortage of affordable housing in the area".
Previously, those intending to stay in the area would have to purchase resale condominiums.
"The new BTO flats are in proximity to the city centre and are within walking distance to both Labrador Park and Telok Blangah MRT stations. There are several parks nearby, such as Labrador Nature Park and Mount Faber Park. Vivocity and Harbourfront are a short drive away," Ms Sun noted.
The Mount Pleasant BTO project is similarly likely to be popular due to its proximity to the new MRT station, she said.
"The project is also close to many reputable schools - including Raffles Girls’ School, Raffles Institution, CHIJ Primary and Secondary schools and SJI International Schools - which may attract strong interest from families."
Besides Mount Pleasant and the Greater Southern Waterfront projects, Mr Lim and Ms Sun both expect the project in Bishan to be popular.
It sits on the former site of Guangyang Primary School is expected to attract buyers looking to capitalise on the area’s planned transformation into a new job node, Mr Lim said.
"The site is also a short walk from Bishan MRT station, which serves both the North-South and Circle Lines. Additionally, it is conveniently located near Junction 8, as well as a wide array of eateries and supermarkets," he added.
Prices for public resale flats rose at a slower pace of 0.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year, in line with HDB's flash estimates.
Nevertheless, this marks the longest price growth streak ever recorded, noted Ms Sun.
"Prices have grown continuously for 21 consecutive quarters from Q1 2020 to Q2 2025, compared to the 20 consecutive quarters of increase from Q4 1991 to Q4 1996."
HDB noted that Singapore’s economic growth for 2025 is expected to moderate from last year.
"Against this backdrop of slowing economic growth and continuing headwinds arising from global trade conflicts, there are also early signs of moderating labour demand.
"Given the highly uncertain macroeconomic outlook, households should continue to exercise prudence when purchasing properties and taking on mortgage loans," said HDB.