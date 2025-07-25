First BTO flats in Greater Southern Waterfront, Mount Pleasant to be launched in October

SINGAPORE: About 9,100 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in the October sales exercise, including the first flats in the Greater Southern Waterfront and Mount Pleasant housing estates.

The housing estates are in Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh respectively. The other BTO flats that will be released in October are in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Jurong East, Sengkang and Yishun, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Jul 25).

HDB's fifth set of community care apartments will also be launched in Sengkang in October.

The BTO units in Mount Pleasant will have amenities such as an eating house and supermarket, as well as the Mount Pleasant MRT station. The station, part of the Thomson-East Coast Line, will open in tandem with the completion of the units.

Bound by Thomson Road and the Pan-Island Expressway, the Mount Pleasant estate is located close to Toa Payoh town and MacRitchie Reservoir.

It was previously announced that about 1,000 flats will be built at the site of the former Keppel Club golf course, located within the Greater Southern Waterfront. It will be near Telok Blangah MRT station.

According to HDB's flat portal, the Mount Pleasant and Greater Southern Waterfront projects will include a mix of two-, three- and four-room flats.

"This reaffirms HDB’s commitment to providing a wide range of housing options to meet the diverse needs and budgets of home buyers," the Housing Board said on Friday.

More details on the flats, including their classification categories, will be released during the October sales exercise, HDB said.