HDB launches 10,200 new flats for sale, with 4 Prime projects

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 10,209 flats for sale in July's Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise, it said on Wednesday (Jul 23).

This includes 5,547 BTO flats and 4,662 Sale of Balance (SBF) flats, it said in a press release.

Seven out of 10 BTO flats up for sale have waiting times of four years or lower, including 1,396 units with less than three years' waiting time at Clementi Emerald and Bangkit Breeze.

Sembawang Beacon, the first BTO project in the new Sembawang North neighbourhood, will comprise 775 units and has a wait time of three years.

HDB noted that flat buyers looking to move into their homes sooner can consider applying in the SBF exercise, where 1,733 - or more than a third of SBF flats - have been completed.