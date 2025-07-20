Some two-room BTO flats to be set aside for first-time singles who want to live near parents

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Sunday (Jul 20) announced the quota for two-room Build-to-Order (BTO) flats that will be set aside for first-time singles who are applying for a flat near their parents.

The new Family Care Scheme (FCS), which was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the National Day Rally last year, comprises two components: FCS (Proximity) and FCS (Joint Balloting).

PROXIMITY

FCS (Proximity) allows parents and their children, regardless of marital status, priority access if they are applying for a new flat to live with or near each other. This will be rolled out in the July BTO exercise.

Currently, up to 65 per cent of two-room flexi BTO flats and up to 5 per cent of Sale of Balance flats (SBF) are set aside for first-timer singles, after allocating flats to seniors.

Within these quotas, 30 per cent of BTO flats and 2 per cent of SBF flats will be set aside for first-time singles applying under FCS (Proximity). This applies to Standard and Plus flats.

For Prime flats, the percentages drop to 20 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

The remaining quotas will be for other first-time singles.

Married couples and seniors currently have priority access under the Married Child Priority Scheme and Senior Priority Scheme when applying for new flats to live with or near their parents or married children.

FCS (Proximity) will replace both of these schemes, with no change to the priority access for married couples and seniors.