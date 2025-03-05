First Mount Pleasant BTO flats to go on sale in October

This is one of six BTO projects planned for the Mount Pleasant housing estate, which was first announced in November 2021.

In total, about 5,000 new homes are set to be built on a 33ha site that was once home to the Old Police Academy and pre-war black-and-white bungalows.

Authorities have said these heritage elements will be “sensitively integrated” into the design of the new estate, with plans to conserve six buildings from the Old Police Academy.

It was not mentioned how the Mount Pleasant BTO projects will be classified under the new framework of Standard, Plus or Prime flats.

Prime and Plus flats are those located in superior locations. They are priced with more subsidies than Standard flats to ensure affordability but also come with tighter restrictions on resale and rental to curb the “lottery effect” of owning flats in prime and central locations.

For example, flat owners must live in their unit for at least 10 years before they are allowed to sell their flat on the open market, more than the usual five years for Standard flats. Owners will also be subject to a subsidy clawback upon selling the flat.

ERA’s key executive officer Eugene Lim expects the new BTO project to come under the Plus or Prime category given its central location.

It may be seen as “an extension to Toa Payoh” and is expected to be well received, he said.

Echoing that, Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at Huttons, noted that the new flats are located less than 1km away from the mature town and schools such as CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh).

He expects the project to be categorised as a Prime project, noting that resale prices are “quite high” in nearby Toa Payoh, which means that the government may have to provide more subsidies to keep the BTO flats in Mount Pleasant affordable.

Prices for four-room flats in the upcoming project could start from S$525,000, while flats on the top floors may be priced above S$700,000, given how these “may potentially have unblocked views towards the city”, said Mr Lee.

The Mount Pleasant BTO project is part of the 19,600 new flats that will be launched by HDB this year. Two Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises will be held, with the first in February being the largest ever with 5,500 units on sale.

Mr Lee said this year alone, HDB will be launching BTO flats in around 60 per cent of towns and estates.