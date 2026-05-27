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In pictures: Pertapis prepares korban meat for 500 families during Hari Raya Haji
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Singapore

In pictures: Pertapis prepares korban meat for 500 families during Hari Raya Haji

A total of 150 sheep were slaughtered in the ritual sacrifice, up from 120 last year.

In pictures: Pertapis prepares korban meat for 500 families during Hari Raya Haji

Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam talking to volunteers at the korban ritual at Pertapis Halfway House on May 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

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27 May 2026 05:34PM
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SINGAPORE: About 150 sheep were slaughtered in a ritual sacrifice known as korban at Pertapis Halfway House on Wednesday (May 27), as part of Hari Raya Haji observances.

Participants witnessed the sacrificial process and the preparation of the meat, which will be distributed to beneficiaries including lower-income families and residents under the care of Pertapis. Some 500 families will benefit during the Hari Raya Haji period.

The non-profit organisation operates four welfare homes in Singapore.

150 sheep were sacrificed for the Korban ritual held at Pertapis Halfway House on May 27, 2026, an increase from 120 sheep last year. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
The korban ritual involves sacrificing livestock as an act of worship. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

This year’s live korban exercise at Pertapis involved 150 sheep, up from 120 last year.

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Pertapis said this is a reflection of "growing public support and participation" for the tradition. 

It added that it is "seeing increasing interest from members of the public who wish to witness the live korban experience, demonstrating a deeper appreciation and understanding of the significance of this ibadah". 

Minister of State for Health, and for Digital Development and Information, Rahayu Mahzam, attended the event on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam talking to beneficiaries at Pertapis Halfway House on May 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam giving out meat to beneficiaries from the korban ritual at Pertapis Halfway House on May 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

Asked about the korban exercise, Mdm Rahayu said: "It's very heartening to see the amount of effort put in, I'm very glad that the process is quite smooth here at Pertapis and the number of volunteers from morning, this reflects how significant this is for the community and the sense of wanting to do something.

"Those who do the korban activities and donate, and we have those receiving it today, so I think it reflects the wholesomeness of the community and the meaning of this event. Because its beyond just about the sacrifice of animals, it is what we can give one another."

Volunteers preparing one of the sheep for the korban ritual at Pertapis Halfway House on May 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Members of the public invited to witness the korban ritual on May 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

Pertapis said it will arrange next-day delivery for all korban meat this year. 

"This arrangement allows donors to spend more meaningful time with their families on the day of Aidiladha itself, without having to wait for the meat preparation process to be completed onsite."

The delivery process will be supported by volunteers, "reflecting the strong spirit of community involvement and gotong-royong" that continues to be a key part of its korban initiative.

"Beyond the distribution of meat, this event also reflects the very clear spirit of giving, togetherness and most importantly, volunteers," Pertapis CEO Firdaus D’Cruz added.
 

Volunteers pack meat that is to be distributed to beneficiaries, including lower-income families, at Pertapis Halfway House on May 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Source: CNA/dy(sn)

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