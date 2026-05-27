In pictures: Pertapis prepares korban meat for 500 families during Hari Raya Haji

SINGAPORE: About 150 sheep were slaughtered in a ritual sacrifice known as korban at Pertapis Halfway House on Wednesday (May 27), as part of Hari Raya Haji observances.

Participants witnessed the sacrificial process and the preparation of the meat, which will be distributed to beneficiaries including lower-income families and residents under the care of Pertapis. Some 500 families will benefit during the Hari Raya Haji period.

The non-profit organisation operates four welfare homes in Singapore.