Body of 76-year-old retired Singaporean teacher who went missing near Mount Everest found

WHAT HAPPENED AT EVEREST BASE CAMP

After Mr Tan disappeared last Thursday, Andrew (not his real name), who does not know him personally, received a message from his friend who was also at Everest Base Camp at about 7.40pm Singapore time.

Andrew’s friend, who is not Singaporean, told him that a Singaporean man had gone missing, and asked if he could help to reach the man’s friends and family back home.

According to Andrew, his friend and her companions had tried to seek help from the Nepalese police but were told that the authorities could not do anything. They then asked the owner of the lodge they were staying at for help, and were told that they would have to provide insurance details before rescue efforts with a helicopter could begin.

Armed with Mr Tan’s name, age, occupation and picture, Andrew put out a call to some friends in the sports scene on Thursday night and managed to reach his family about three hours later. He also informed MFA of the incident.

Mr Tan’s family shared his insurance details with the team in Nepal by Friday, but bad weather hampered rescue efforts.

“There was a snowstorm, so there was no way any kind of rescue mission could actually take place. They tried to go on foot, but it was just too treacherous so they couldn’t do anything,” Andrew said.

“The lodge owner said this is the worst snowstorm they’ve ever experienced.”

After days of bad weather, the skies cleared up on Tuesday and the rescue mission officially began.

Mr Tan was supposed to be hiking with two friends, Andrew and his former student confirmed.

“I do not know the reason but he decided that he wanted to go ahead first. And that’s how he caught up with the Chinese group, one of them was my friend,” Andrew told CNA.

According to Andrew’s friend, another person in her hiking party witnessed Mr Tan falling. They last saw him at about 12.40pm Nepal time on Thursday. He appeared to be alone and without sherpas, he added.

Another man, who was with the same hiking group, walked down to see if he could help. He also asked his sherpa guide for assistance but was refused.

“The likelihood is that the sherpa is just trying to protect himself, he doesn’t want to be liable for any casualties, he’s liable for his own customers, in a sense,” Andrew noted.

Days later, other people who heard about the incident sent in photos and videos they had taken with Mr Tan while he was hiking alone.

Mr Tan was at least two to three hours ahead of his two friends when he met Andrew’s friend and her companions. His friends, who are safe, did not make it past Kongma La Pass because of the bad weather, Andrew added.

Mr Tan was a former staff member at the National Institute of Education (NIE) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU). He retired in 2010 but returned as a part-time lecturer from 2013 to 2020.

After his retirement, Mr Tan travelled extensively, and this was not his first time in Nepal, said his former student.

“He’s known to be fit for his age, playing golf and teaching tennis,” he added.

CONDOLENCES FROM WP MP, NTU

Mr Tan, who was once the teacher-in-charge and coach of the Anglo-Chinese School tennis team, was a caring and nurturing teacher who was more concerned about his students’ development than winning medals for the school, said Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam in a Facebook post on Friday.

“When I completed secondary school and was applying for university, I sought his assistance to write a testimonial for me, which he readily agreed to. The very generous words in his testimonial, I believe, helped me secure a place in university,” he wrote.

Mr Giam last saw Mr Tan just over a year ago at his class’ 30th anniversary reunion.

“Sadly, I didn't realise that would be the last time I would meet him,” the post read. “He was an adventurous man who loved sports and loved the outdoors. I believe he died doing what he enjoyed. May your soul rest in peace, Mr Tan!”

NTU is saddened to hear about the passing of Mr Tan, said the university’s spokesperson.

“As a lecturer, Harry was a beloved teacher and mentor to many students and a supportive friend to his colleagues,” said the spokesperson in a statement on Friday evening.

“The university extends its condolences to the family and is extending all possible support in their time of need.”

The Singapore Physical Education Association also extended its condolences to Mr Tan’s family on Friday.

“Harry will be fondly remembered as a passionate lecturer and mentor to many student teachers, many of whom are now dedicated PE teachers themselves,” said the association in a statement on its website.

“His love for physical education, sports, and especially tennis and golf, was evident in all that he did.”