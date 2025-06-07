Singapore exploring 'worst-case scenario' solutions for its Harvard students: Vivian Balakrishnan
Singapore's minister for foreign affairs said he cannot give any guarantees the uncertainty over international student enrolment will be resolved in time for the new school year in the US, which usually begins in August.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is trying to find solutions to deal with the "worst-case scenario" where Singaporean Harvard University students are not able to physically study in Boston, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on Saturday (Jun 7).
His ministry will continue to seek clarification on international student visas with the US State Department and Department of Homeland Security, he told reporters, though he made no promises that the matter would be resolved in time.
Dr Balakrishnan on Saturday completed a four-day working visit to Washington DC. This was the first ministerial visit to the US since both countries elected new governments.
Harvard's ability to enrol international students was thrown into turmoil last month after the US government said it would block the university from accepting foreign students, affecting study plans.
Though all Singaporean students are set to be affected by the visa issue and possible delays in processing their applications, those studying at Harvard have the "greatest concern", and Singapore's ambassador to the US, Mr Lui Tuck Yew, has held a virtual townhall with them.
"We are also trying to find solutions to deal with the worst-case scenario where they would not be able to physically study in Boston," Dr Balakrishnan said, adding that the ministry has some ideas about how to help the students deal with that "without impairing their academic and professional progress".
Those who are not in the US yet and have not secured visas may need to have backup plans, he said.
"But my main point is we will stay in touch, and we will continue to keep you informed."
A court on Thursday ruled that the government cannot enforce US President Donald Trump's latest move to bar most new international students at Harvard from entering the country, following legal action by the university.
Beyond Harvard, Reuters also reported last month that the US ordered its consular offices to stop scheduling new visa interviews for students and exchange visitors.
"I am not in a position to give any guarantees that this will be resolved in time," said Dr Balakrishnan, when asked about contingencies being planned for Singaporean students.
He noted that it is already June, and the academic year in the US usually begins in August.
"We will have to watch this space, but rest assured that we will continue to do our best to try to at least get clarification, get certainty ... (and) thereafter, give our students specific advice," he said.
Dr Balakrishnan said he hoped that there will be clarifications from US authorities in the next few days, but that these are domestic political issues.
"The situation confronting our students is not confined to Singapore, but indeed to all international students," he said. "It is not directed at us. Nevertheless, you can become affected as collateral damage."
He added that it is in the interest of both countries keep opportunities open to Singaporeans who want to study and even work in the US.
"I hope we will be able to find suitable solutions for our students who want to pursue educational opportunities in the United States."
"NO HURDLES"
Dr Balakrishnan also said there were no challenges in interacting with his US counterparts during his trip.
"There were no hurdles or impediments interacting with the Americans ... We got along in our own usual direct and constructive manner," he said, adding that there was no anxiety on that front.
"The anxiety is that we have reached the end of a world order that has prevailed for 80 years, and we are now in a period of transition to a new world order."
Singapore has benefited from open trade and free flow of investments and the multilateral rules-based order, he said.
"That is clearly changing, and the time of greatest danger is the interregnum – the transition period from one world order to the next. That is why this is a time where we need to be alert, we need to keep our eyes and ears open, and we need to respond promptly and quickly to changes."
It is also important to interact frequently, candidly, openly and constructively, especially with a superpower which is of "great strategic importance to us", he said.
In response to a question on how tariff discussions are going, Dr Balakrishnan said it will take time because the US is looking for multiple rounds of negotiation with its trading partners.
Based on conversations with senators and members of Congress from the two major US political parties, there is still a recognition that trade, investment, intellectual property protection, reliability and supply chain security are vital issues, he said.
"Do not just look at the headline numbers of what the tariffs are, but rather think about the primary considerations and anxieties of policy makers across the whole world," he said.
Negotiators from different countries have to exercise discretion and care in how they seek to preserve and protect their national interests.
"If everybody digs in and everybody assumes the worst, we could be in a far worse situation," he said. "It is better to take the time, carefully consider your domestic circumstances and then to negotiate"