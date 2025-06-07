Singapore exploring 'worst-case scenario' solutions for its Harvard students: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore is trying to find solutions to deal with the "worst-case scenario" where Singaporean Harvard University students are not able to physically study in Boston, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on Saturday (Jun 7).

His ministry will continue to seek clarification on international student visas with the US State Department and Department of Homeland Security, he told reporters, though he made no promises that the matter would be resolved in time.

Dr Balakrishnan on Saturday completed a four-day working visit to Washington DC. This was the first ministerial visit to the US since both countries elected new governments.

Harvard's ability to enrol international students was thrown into turmoil last month after the US government said it would block the university from accepting foreign students, affecting study plans.

Though all Singaporean students are set to be affected by the visa issue and possible delays in processing their applications, those studying at Harvard have the "greatest concern", and Singapore's ambassador to the US, Mr Lui Tuck Yew, has held a virtual townhall with them.

"We are also trying to find solutions to deal with the worst-case scenario where they would not be able to physically study in Boston," Dr Balakrishnan said, adding that the ministry has some ideas about how to help the students deal with that "without impairing their academic and professional progress".