Air quality remains unhealthy across Singapore amid haze

SINGAPORE: Air quality remained in the unhealthy range across Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 13), with hourly PM2.5 levels elevated in all regions except the south.

At 9am, 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings were unhealthy across Singapore, ranging from 127 to 172.

The 1-hour PM2.5 reading in the south was normal at 50, while readings in the other regions ranged from 66 to 119.

Readings in the north were also in the normal range for several hours early on Tuesday, before spiking to the elevated band at 8am.

On Monday, hourly PM2.5 readings in western Singapore were in and out of the high band from 3pm, peaking at 171 at 9pm before dipping back into the elevated band. The 1-hour PM2.5 reading in the central region also spiked into the high range on Monday before returning to the elevated band.