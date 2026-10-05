Air quality hits unhealthy range in central, western Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality in central and western Singapore entered the unhealthy range on Monday (Oct 5).

At 12pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading was 117 in the central region and 108 in the west. Air quality in the rest of Singapore remained in the moderate range.

The 1-hour PM2.5 reading, which gives a more current indication of air quality, was elevated in the west at noon and normal elsewhere.

For immediate outdoor activities, people should refer to the 1-hour PM2.5 readings and corresponding personal guide, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said. The 24-hour PSI forecast and health advisories should be used when planning outdoor activities for the next day.

When 1-hour PM2.5 levels are elevated, healthy people are advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activity for the next hour, while vulnerable people should avoid such activity.