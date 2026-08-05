Singapore ready to roll out haze response plans as ASEAN monitoring centre raises alert level

SINGAPORE: Singapore is ready to activate its response plans if transboundary haze affects the country’s air quality, Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu said on Wednesday (Aug 5) after an ASEAN monitoring centre raised the alert level for the region.

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) on Monday raised the alert to Level 2, the second-highest level, signalling an increasing risk of transboundary haze in the region.

Ms Fu said government agencies which are part of the Haze Task Force stand prepared to implement their respective measures should conditions deteriorate.

"We have ensured that national mask stockpiles are sufficient, and that schools, preschools, and residential and care facilities are equipped with air purifiers," she said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar GRC).

"Our priority is to protect the health of the public, particularly vulnerable groups, and to ensure that daily life and essential services can continue as normally as possible."

ALERT LEVEL 2

The southern ASEAN region has entered its dry season. Conditions this year are expected to be warmer and drier due to El Niño, increasing the risk of fires and the possibility of transboundary haze.

A Level 2 alert also indicates escalating hotspot activities, with moderate to dense smoke haze observed over two or more consecutive days.

Based on satellite surveillance on Wednesday, scattered hotspots were detected mainly in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan, said ASMC.