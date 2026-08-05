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Singapore ready to roll out haze response plans as ASEAN monitoring centre raises alert level
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Singapore

Singapore ready to roll out haze response plans as ASEAN monitoring centre raises alert level

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre on Monday raised the alert to Level 2, the second-highest level, signalling an increasing risk of transboundary haze in the region.

Singapore ready to roll out haze response plans as ASEAN monitoring centre raises alert level

The skyline of Singapore is seen shrouded in haze from Batam in Indonesia’s Riau Islands. (File photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

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Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
05 Aug 2026 08:38PM
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SINGAPORE: Singapore is ready to activate its response plans if transboundary haze affects the country’s air quality, Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu said on Wednesday (Aug 5) after an ASEAN monitoring centre raised the alert level for the region.

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) on Monday raised the alert to Level 2, the second-highest level, signalling an increasing risk of transboundary haze in the region.

Ms Fu said government agencies which are part of the Haze Task Force stand prepared to implement their respective measures should conditions deteriorate.

"We have ensured that national mask stockpiles are sufficient, and that schools, preschools, and residential and care facilities are equipped with air purifiers," she said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar GRC).

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"Our priority is to protect the health of the public, particularly vulnerable groups, and to ensure that daily life and essential services can continue as normally as possible."

ALERT LEVEL 2

The southern ASEAN region has entered its dry season. Conditions this year are expected to be warmer and drier due to El Niño, increasing the risk of fires and the possibility of transboundary haze.

A Level 2 alert also indicates escalating hotspot activities, with moderate to dense smoke haze observed over two or more consecutive days.

Based on satellite surveillance on Wednesday, scattered hotspots were detected mainly in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan, said ASMC. 

A screenshot of a map showing the current haze hotspots, taken on Aug 5, 2026. (Image: ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre)

Ms Fu noted that smoke haze has been observed to drift from Kalimantan into Sarawak in recent days, although prevailing winds are not currently directing it towards Singapore.

"The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) expects dry weather in the region over the next week, which could increase the risk of transboundary haze affecting Singapore should burning intensify in Kalimantan and southern Sumatra," Ms Fu said.

"We are monitoring the situation closely."

In response to the heightened risk, authorities have stepped up public communications to help individuals and organisations prepare.

Since May, agencies have rolled out media advisories, social media content and educational videos to raise awareness of haze risks and protective measures, Ms Fu said.

"The National Environment Agency will continue to work with the media to support timely reporting on air quality and health advisories, so that schools, employers, and the wider public can stay well-informed and respond accordingly should air quality be affected," she added.

Members of the public can also access updates via NEA’s website, the haze microsite, the myENV app and the agency's social media channels.

Related:

Source: CNA/nh(bg)

Related Topics

haze Grace Fu ASEAN Singapore Parliament
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