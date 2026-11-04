Arrest powers, criminal trials in absence of accused among proposed changes to Singapore’s haze law
Under the proposed amendments, a trial can proceed even when parties suspected to be responsible for the haze are absent.
SINGAPORE: Singapore may soon be able to arrest individuals suspected of committing haze-related offences and conduct trials in the absence of accused entities under proposed amendments to strengthen its haze law.
The changes aim to prevent entities from frustrating enforcement by remaining outside Singapore, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Nov 4).
The Transboundary Haze Pollution (Amendment) Bill was introduced and read a second time on Wednesday (Nov 4) under a Certificate of Urgency signed by the president, following Singapore's worst haze episode in more than a decade.
The certificate allows a proposed Bill to be introduced, debated and passed through all three readings in a single parliamentary sitting. More than 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) are set to speak at the debate on Wednesday.
In a press release, NEA said the amendments to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) will strengthen Singapore's ability to investigate irresponsible burning, establish accountability, and strengthen enforcement against errant entities.
Singapore experienced haze from Sep 4 to Oct 25, with air quality reaching the unhealthy range on 33 days and the very unhealthy range on five days.
Haze from Indonesian forest and peatland fires blanketed parts of the region in recent weeks.
On Oct 25, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said Singapore could not simply exercise its enforcement powers in another jurisdiction.
Even after serving a notice, enforcement can remain difficult if the overseas company refuses to comply and none of its officers enters Singapore.
In her opening speech to the debate, Ms Fu said Singapore’s experience in investigating haze incidents has given it a better understanding of the practical challenges involved, and the changes needed to make Singapore’s law more effective.
She said the government needed to strengthen its law and act quickly, given the risk that evidence from ongoing investigations could be lost or altered over time.
“At the same time, we should be realistic. The haze episode this year reminds us just how complex this problem can be to resolve. Haze is inherently a transboundary problem,” she added.
“Fires can occur throughout the Southeast Asia region. Our ability to act against those that are responsible will continue to be constrained by the limits of our jurisdiction.”
She cautioned that the proposed changes would not guarantee successful prosecutions and that legislation alone would not solve the haze problem.
“But they will strengthen our ability to act to protect Singaporeans, including by imposing economic consequences on errant entities even where criminal prosecution remains difficult,” said Ms Fu.
POWERS TO ARREST, HOLD TRIALS IN ABSENCE
Under the proposed changes, the director-general and authorised officers will be given powers of arrest in Singapore to secure the cooperation of persons of interest.
The courts will also be able to hear and determine cases in the absence of accused persons in specified circumstances.
Ms Fu said this would be consistent with existing court procedures where the court is satisfied that the relevant summons or notice has been duly served, the accused has been informed that the matter can proceed in his or her absence, and there is insufficient reason to adjourn the case.
The amendments would also allow legal documents to be served electronically, and through specified forms of substituted service such as publication in public media or on NEA’s website, in addition to existing modes.
“This will help address practical difficulties in serving notices and initiating formal processes involving foreign entities,” Ms Fu said.
“These changes do not guarantee that overseas entities will cooperate all the time. But they will remove procedural obstacles that have constrained our ability to proceed with investigations and legal processes.”
The amendments would also allow the authorities to intervene when there is a risk of haze pollution to Singapore, rather than when haze enters the country.
Singapore will focus its resources on fires that pose a “credible risk of haze” affecting the country, with NEA continuing to monitor indicators to assess such risks, said Ms Fu.
The agency will consider factors such as the distance of fires from Singapore, the duration and extent of burning, and prevailing wind directions and meteorological conditions.
The statutory defences available to companies will also be tightened to clarify what constitutes responsible behaviour.
The current Act provides entities with three defences: That the fire was due solely to a natural disaster or an act of war; that the fire was caused by another person acting without the accused’s knowledge; or that the entity had taken reasonable measures to prevent and fight the fire.
Under the amendments, entities will now have to prove that the fire was caused by another person acting without their knowledge and that they have taken reasonable measures to prevent and fight the fire.
“This recalibrated defence sends a strong signal of our expectations. Entities are expected to take sufficient care to avoid burning on their land. It will no longer be sufficient to simply claim that another person caused the fire,” Ms Fu said.
Singapore will continue working with its neighbours to strengthen regional cooperation and prevent fires at source, Ms Fu said, citing the joint task force to be established by Singapore and Indonesia to probe firms linked to forest fires.
“We welcome the steps taken by Indonesia on the ground to prioritise fire prevention as a long-term solution,” Ms Fu said.
“But we must also do what we can within our own jurisdiction, to protect our people from the harmful effects of haze.
“The amendments in the Bill will strengthen our ability to establish responsibility, intervene early, and impose meaningful consequences on errant entities.”