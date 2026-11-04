Arrest powers, criminal trials in absence of accused among proposed changes to Singapore’s haze law

SINGAPORE: Singapore may soon be able to arrest individuals suspected of committing haze-related offences and conduct trials in the absence of accused entities under proposed amendments to strengthen its haze law.

The changes aim to prevent entities from frustrating enforcement by remaining outside Singapore, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Nov 4).

The Transboundary Haze Pollution (Amendment) Bill was introduced and read a second time on Wednesday (Nov 4) under a Certificate of Urgency signed by the president, following Singapore's worst haze episode in more than a decade.

The certificate allows a proposed Bill to be introduced, debated and passed through all three readings in a single parliamentary sitting. More than 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) are set to speak at the debate on Wednesday.

In a press release, NEA said the amendments to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) will strengthen Singapore's ability to investigate irresponsible burning, establish accountability, and strengthen enforcement against errant entities.

Singapore experienced haze from Sep 4 to Oct 25, with air quality reaching the unhealthy range on 33 days and the very unhealthy range on five days.

Haze from Indonesian forest and peatland fires blanketed parts of the region in recent weeks.

On Oct 25, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said Singapore could not simply exercise its enforcement powers in another jurisdiction.

Even after serving a notice, enforcement can remain difficult if the overseas company refuses to comply and none of its officers enters Singapore.

In her opening speech to the debate, Ms Fu said Singapore’s experience in investigating haze incidents has given it a better understanding of the practical challenges involved, and the changes needed to make Singapore’s law more effective.

She said the government needed to strengthen its law and act quickly, given the risk that evidence from ongoing investigations could be lost or altered over time.

“At the same time, we should be realistic. The haze episode this year reminds us just how complex this problem can be to resolve. Haze is inherently a transboundary problem,” she added.

“Fires can occur throughout the Southeast Asia region. Our ability to act against those that are responsible will continue to be constrained by the limits of our jurisdiction.”

She cautioned that the proposed changes would not guarantee successful prosecutions and that legislation alone would not solve the haze problem.

“But they will strengthen our ability to act to protect Singaporeans, including by imposing economic consequences on errant entities even where criminal prosecution remains difficult,” said Ms Fu.