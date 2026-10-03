Air quality back to moderate across Singapore after central region hits unhealthy range

SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore improved to the moderate range on Saturday (Oct 3), hours after the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region crossed into the unhealthy range.

At 11pm, the 24-hour PSI in the central region was 100. Readings were 93 in the east, 89 in the west, 83 in the south and 76 in the north.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings, which provide a more current indication of air quality, were also in the normal band across all five regions.

In an update earlier on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern Sumatra were observed drifting towards Singapore and the surrounding region. Smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan was also observed..

Dry weather is forecast to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region on Sunday, with prevailing southeasterly or southwesterly winds expected to strengthen.