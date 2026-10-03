Air quality hits unhealthy range in central Singapore; 1-hour PM2.5 elevated in 2 regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality in central Singapore crossed into the unhealthy range at 11am on Saturday (Oct 3) morning, while readings in the other four regions remained moderate.

At 12pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region rose to 104. Readings were 95 in the east, 92 in the west, 87 in the south and 77 in the north.

The 1-hour PM2.5 reading at 12pm, which reflects air quality at a single point in time, was in the elevated band in the central and eastern regions.

The latest readings come after the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in an advisory on Friday evening that smoke haze could be transported towards Singapore under prevailing southeasterly or southerly winds.

Moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern Sumatra had been observed drifting towards Singapore, while smoke haze was also observed from fires in Kalimantan, NEA said.

Dry conditions were expected to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region on Saturday, with NEA forecasting the 24-hour PSI for Singapore to be in the moderate to low-unhealthy range.