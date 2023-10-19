Wet weather to keep regional hotspots 'subdued', low chance of haze affecting Singapore: NEA

SINGAPORE: The return of wet weather is expected to keep the regional hotspot and haze situation subdued, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday (Oct 19).

More showers are forecast for Singapore and the surrounding region over the next few days, added the agency in its daily haze advisory.

The prevailing winds are forecast to be "generally light and variable in direction".

The likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore is assessed to be low, said NEA, adding that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the next 24 hours is forecast to be in the moderate range.