Wet weather to keep regional hotspots 'subdued', low chance of haze affecting Singapore: NEA
SINGAPORE: The return of wet weather is expected to keep the regional hotspot and haze situation subdued, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday (Oct 19).
More showers are forecast for Singapore and the surrounding region over the next few days, added the agency in its daily haze advisory.
The prevailing winds are forecast to be "generally light and variable in direction".
The likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore is assessed to be low, said NEA, adding that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the next 24 hours is forecast to be in the moderate range.
There was rain over most parts of Singapore and the surrounding region on Thursday, bringing an improvement to the regional hotspot and haze situation, said NEA.
Four hotspots were detected in southern and central Sumatra, lower than the 100 hotspots detected on Wednesday.
No significant smoke haze was observed over southern and central Sumatra under thick cloud cover, it added.
As of 6pm, the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were in the normal range while the 24-hour PSI was 37 to 62 in the good to moderate range.
The skies have been mostly clear since Oct 7 when air quality fell into the unhealthy range for the first time since 2019.
Smoke from forest fires in central and Southern Sumatra was blown by winds towards Singapore on Oct 7 and Oct 8, which resulted in hazy conditions.
Rain over Singapore and the surrounding region last week lowered the likelihood of haze.
More showers are also forecast for southern Southeast Asia in the coming two weeks, which may improve the situation and reduce the chance of transboundary haze affecting Singapore.
"The chance of the 24-hour PSI reaching the unhealthy range in Singapore is low for the coming fortnight," the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said in its fortnightly weather advisory on Monday.