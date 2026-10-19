Air quality in Singapore mostly unhealthy; PM2.5 elevated in four regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore was mostly unhealthy on Monday (Oct 19), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) ranging from 92 at a moderate level in the north to 139 at an unhealthy level in the west.

Hourly PM2.5 readings were elevated in the western, central, southern and eastern regions.

Singapore's air quality remained in the unhealthy band across most regions throughout Sunday. The country's west, the only outlier, was in the very unhealthy range from 8pm on Saturday and only joined the other regions at 5pm on Sunday.

At 10am, its 24-hour PSI hit 230 - marking a new high for this year's haze season.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its Sunday evening advisory that the 24-hour PSI was expected to be in the unhealthy band on Monday - ranging from 101 to 190.