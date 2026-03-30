‘Very difficult to breathe’: Singapore clinics see rise in haze-related symptoms

DRY WEATHER RAISES RISK

Singapore has been grappling with hazy conditions in recent weeks, largely due to forest fires in neighbouring countries such as Malaysia.

A noticeable burnt smell in the air has also been observed, with some saying it is more pronounced at night and in the eastern parts of the island.

But air quality readings have not indicated any deterioration, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) remaining in the good to moderate range. The one-hour PM2.5 readings have also stayed within the “normal” range.

Transboundary haze affecting Singapore largely arises from forest and peat fires in the region, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a Facebook post last Thursday (Mar 26).

“Besides generating smoke particles, vegetation and peat land fires also generate a complex mixture of gases which cause an acrid burning smell,” it added.

In an earlier post on Mar 20, the agency said warmer and drier weather over the island and the surrounding region in late March may lead to increased hotspot activity and a higher risk of haze.