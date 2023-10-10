Singapore's air quality worsens, 1-hour PM2.5 reading in the east returns to elevated range

SINGAPORE: After two days of respite from the haze, air quality dipped again, with the 1-hr PM2.5 reading just crossing into the elevated range.

At 11am, the reading in the east, at 56, was in the second band (56-150), above the normal range.

Readings in the north, west, south and central areas were in the normal range.

The air quality in the east returned to the normal range soon after, according to an update on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website at 12pm.

The Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the next 24 hours is forecast to be in the moderate range for all regions, according to NEA's data.