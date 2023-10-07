Singapore has 'sufficient stock' of masks should haze situation worsen: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: Singapore has enough masks for use if the haze worsens, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Saturday (Oct 7) as the air quality fell into the unhealthy range in some parts of the country.

There will be stepped-up haze advisories depending on the situation, including whether the public should wear masks, Ms Fu told reporters on the sidelines of an event in her constituency.

Asked about preparations to make masks available, the minister said: "We have been planning for that. I believe that we have sufficient stock for us. But of course, it's always important to remember that we're dealing with uncertain weather conditions."

Ms Fu added that if necessary, Singapore will acquire more masks.

According to the interagency haze task force, N95 masks are not required for short exposure such as commuting from home to school or work.

"In general, a healthy individual who has to be outdoors for several hours may wear an N95 mask to reduce exposure when the forecasted air quality is in the hazardous range (PSI > 300)," the task force said in a media release on Saturday.

Vulnerable people can wear an N95 mask if they have to be outdoors for several hours when the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) is above 200.